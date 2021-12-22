$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAIN. Truist upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAIN opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

