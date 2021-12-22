-$0.76 EPS Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.81). AVROBIO reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75).

AVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.40. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 144,181 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 570,738 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,809,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

