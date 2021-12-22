$0.76 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of URBN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. 906,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,246. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

