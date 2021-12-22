0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $25.94 million and $221,572.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00036534 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

