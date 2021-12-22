$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

United States Cellular stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in United States Cellular by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

