$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. Hologic has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,475 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after buying an additional 1,463,840 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,202,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after buying an additional 1,147,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

