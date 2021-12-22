$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $779.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

