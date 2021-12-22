$1.46 EPS Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.45. Fabrinet posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,659 shares of company stock valued at $822,329 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.49 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

