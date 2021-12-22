$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NOV by 1,032.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 65.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.21. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

