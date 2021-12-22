$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $837.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.26.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in Continental Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

