$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report $10.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $881.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.56.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,243 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 409,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 923,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

