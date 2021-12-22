11,520 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $144.73 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.52 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WD shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

