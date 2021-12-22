$140.50 Million in Sales Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to post sales of $140.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $141.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $122.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $637.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $640.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $668.75 million, with estimates ranging from $665.80 million to $671.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.73. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

