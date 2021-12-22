$147.06 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report $147.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.50 million and the highest is $148.52 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $129.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $561.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $563.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $645.02 million, with estimates ranging from $640.26 million to $649.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of STAG opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after buying an additional 775,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after buying an additional 606,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,189,000 after buying an additional 131,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

