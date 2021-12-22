14,784 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average of $147.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.