$15.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to announce sales of $15.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Shares of NYSE:WTER opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

