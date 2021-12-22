19,697 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,517,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter.

PBH stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

