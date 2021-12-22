$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will announce sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.35 billion. Weyerhaeuser reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year sales of $10.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,498 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,089 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

