$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.58 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $9.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Shares of WMB opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after acquiring an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

