$2.62 Million in Sales Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will announce sales of $2.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $7.40 million. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,771.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $8.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Civik bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after buying an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 668,571 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.36. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.