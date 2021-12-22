$21.92 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report sales of $21.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.89 million to $21.95 million. eGain posted sales of $19.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $89.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $89.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $104.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGAN. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

