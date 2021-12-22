$25.33 Million in Sales Expected for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) will post sales of $25.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $83.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $84.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ RGF opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

