26 Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADER) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.83. 22,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 104,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADER. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

