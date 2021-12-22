$265.80 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce $265.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.10 million and the lowest is $263.50 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $232.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $936.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $934.60 million to $938.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,441,000 after acquiring an additional 304,916 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

