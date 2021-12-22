2,699 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

LRCX opened at $683.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $627.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.70. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

