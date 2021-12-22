28,238 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after buying an additional 152,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 333,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,792,000 after buying an additional 200,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,209,000 after buying an additional 56,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.76. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

