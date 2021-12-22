$286.31 Million in Sales Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to post sales of $286.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.00 million and the highest is $286.61 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $282.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:SMP opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $47,428.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,573. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

