$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post sales of $29.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the highest is $29.30 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $25.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $115.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $120.86 million, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $123.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $565.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.