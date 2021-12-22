$290.49 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report sales of $290.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.30 million and the lowest is $288.30 million. ExlService posted sales of $248.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $136.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. ExlService has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $138.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.82.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

