29,306 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $589,651,000 after purchasing an additional 80,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,661,000 after purchasing an additional 486,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,471,000 after buying an additional 134,062 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,587,000 after buying an additional 894,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,542,000 after buying an additional 732,811 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

