29,515 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,515 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Thor Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 27.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 96,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,130,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after buying an additional 85,473 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

