$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report sales of $3.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,413.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $4.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.84 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $81.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOSE. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of EOSE opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $859,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,488. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

