$346.25 Million in Sales Expected for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will announce sales of $346.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.49 million and the highest is $376.00 million. Guild posted sales of $454.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guild.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($999.00) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $867.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of -0.14. Guild has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Guild during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guild (GHLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.