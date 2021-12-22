$360.50 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post sales of $360.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the lowest is $356.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $370.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.