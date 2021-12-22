$377.87 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report sales of $377.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $369.85 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $373.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

