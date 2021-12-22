3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of 3M worth $213,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 79.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 7.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.