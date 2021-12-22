42,845 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,145.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

BIV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

