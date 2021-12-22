46,100 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.09% of ManpowerGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

NYSE:MAN opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

