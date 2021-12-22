$501.65 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report sales of $501.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $509.80 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $377.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKY stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.08. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.