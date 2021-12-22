$501.65 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report sales of $501.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $509.80 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $377.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKY stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.08. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

