$53.37 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report $53.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $52.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $210.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $245.11 million, with estimates ranging from $238.24 million to $251.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.83 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $2,677,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 299,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 50.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 118,217 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after buying an additional 94,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

AAOI stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

