$54.12 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to announce $54.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.09 million and the highest is $54.15 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $194.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.94 million to $195.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $304.18 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Porch Group by 1,600.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 77,135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

