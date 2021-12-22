54,900 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 27.5% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 101,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

