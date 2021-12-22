$56.20 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report $56.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.40 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $56.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $225.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $228.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $227.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

