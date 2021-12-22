56,559 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

