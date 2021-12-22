$590.97 Million in Sales Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to report sales of $590.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $595.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.00 million. BrightView reported sales of $554.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. BrightView’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of BV stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.43. BrightView has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BrightView by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,914,000 after buying an additional 75,417 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in BrightView by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,089,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,800,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BrightView by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,508,000 after buying an additional 28,353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BrightView by 17.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,793,000 after buying an additional 371,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in BrightView by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after buying an additional 64,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

