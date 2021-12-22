5,945 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $187.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.49.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.75.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

