$631.03 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to announce $631.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $578.90 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.45 million.

Several analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UWM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 1,175,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 793,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in UWM in the second quarter worth about $6,338,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UWMC opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

