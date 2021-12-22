$74.47 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $74.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the lowest is $73.40 million. QCR reported sales of $75.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $288.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $292.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $321.27 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $344.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.13. QCR has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $6,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in QCR by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

