76,496 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,496 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,820 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,460 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,736 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -817.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.