82,038 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,038 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

NYSE FBP opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.30.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.